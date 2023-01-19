Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Given New $2.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2.90 to $2.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QUOT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

QUOT opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $320.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,345.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,345.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 25,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $80,334.41. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,167,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 451,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 113,188 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 120,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

