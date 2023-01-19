Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Short Interest Up 7,500.0% in December

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 7,500.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Quinsam Capital Price Performance

QCAAF stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Thursday. Quinsam Capital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, mining exploration, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

