QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0014

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. QUASA has a total market cap of $108.73 million and approximately $126,004.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017731 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00231237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000962 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00142097 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,088.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

