Quantfury Token Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $9.64 or 0.00046419 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $96.37 million and approximately $136,470.21 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.74975957 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,547.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

