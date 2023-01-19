Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 5,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 364,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Quanterix Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $505.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 89.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Quanterix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Quanterix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quanterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix



Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

