QUALCOMM Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average of $126.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,732,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $198,929,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,194,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

