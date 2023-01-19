Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.27 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00010909 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $236.92 million and approximately $41.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.25 or 0.07334199 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00076640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023646 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,500,470 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

