Qtum Price Hits $2.25 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00010836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $235.07 million and $41.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.73 or 0.07339819 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00076384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00029442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,499,906 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

