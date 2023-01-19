Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Raymond James (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($2.51). The company had revenue of C$111.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.267 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$79.72 per share, with a total value of C$119,584.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,584.05.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

See Also

