Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXSAP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

