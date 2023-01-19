Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $529.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

