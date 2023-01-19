Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 707.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

