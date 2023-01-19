Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 707.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Psykey
