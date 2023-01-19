Proton Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.41 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Proton has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and $1.99 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,042,458,956 coins and its circulating supply is 13,979,005,274 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

