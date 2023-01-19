Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.73 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progress Software by 23.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.