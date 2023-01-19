Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.