Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.76.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.