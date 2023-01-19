Presima Securities ULC Sells 3,200 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Presima Securities ULC cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.77. 2,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

