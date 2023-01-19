Presima Securities ULC Sells 179,400 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,400 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 0.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

