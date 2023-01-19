Presima Securities ULC Purchases 116,800 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Presima Securities ULC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up about 3.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.83% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 5,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,398. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

