Presima Securities ULC Decreases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Presima Securities ULC reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust makes up about 0.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.05% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,431. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

