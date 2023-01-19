Presima Securities ULC Acquires 27,300 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties comprises about 0.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.13% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after buying an additional 203,310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 718,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 3,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

