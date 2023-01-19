Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. W. P. Carey makes up 0.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,575. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

