Presearch Reaches Market Cap of $15.89 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Presearch has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $53,431.33 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Presearch has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

