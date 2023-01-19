Presearch (PRE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78,694.94

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $78,694.94 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00427239 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.93 or 0.30019148 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.00767051 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

