Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 84,460 shares.The stock last traded at $26.82 and had previously closed at $27.56.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Premier Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $949.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.37 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $29,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

