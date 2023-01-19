PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 201,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at PowerFleet

In other news, Director Michael J. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares in the company, valued at $519,046.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PowerFleet Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PWFL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 52,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,880. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

