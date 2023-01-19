Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.22) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($88.04) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of ETR:PAH3 traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €55.44 ($60.26). 479,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €54.92 ($59.70) and a 52 week high of €97.66 ($106.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.88. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

