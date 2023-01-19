Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Plans GBX 2.05 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCFT stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156 ($1.90). 339,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,175. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 131.80 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 184 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £507.49 million and a P/E ratio of 537.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.95.

Insider Activity

In other Polar Capital Global Financials Trust news, insider Robert Kyprianou purchased 15,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £24,950.28 ($30,445.74).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

