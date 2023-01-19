Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.45

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.