PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.90. 1,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

PLDT Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.13 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in PLDT by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PLDT by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

Featured Articles

