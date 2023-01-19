Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.61 million for the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.