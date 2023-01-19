PlatonCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.83 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $83.83 million and $5.38 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin launched on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

