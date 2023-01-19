Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.08

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.08 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 11.37 ($0.14). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.13), with a volume of 410,921 shares.

Plant Health Care Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market cap of £33.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.03.

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

