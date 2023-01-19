Piper Sandler Lowers NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target to $30.00

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NTCT opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 228.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 664.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 75.1% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 173.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

