Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 52,733.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,850 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 218.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $88,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.78.

PXD traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $194.54 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

