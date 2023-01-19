Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $73.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.82.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

