Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $73.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.82.
PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital
In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE PNW opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
