Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ PNFPP traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
