Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PNFPP traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

