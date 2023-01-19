Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 834,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

Shares of PIAIF stock remained flat at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.