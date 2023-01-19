Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 834,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance
Shares of PIAIF stock remained flat at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $9.07.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PIAIF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.