Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.95 and last traded at $91.82. 62,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,959,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,891,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $303,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 106.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 93.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,380 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Articles

