PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 50,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PCQ remained flat at $11.12 on Thursday. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,228. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

