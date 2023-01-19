Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.6% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,221,000 after acquiring an additional 446,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

PSX opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

