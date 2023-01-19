Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.26 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

