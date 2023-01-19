Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.5 %

PM traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 112,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,795. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

