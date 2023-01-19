Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,696 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $933.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

