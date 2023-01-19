PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 254,454 shares traded.

PetroNeft Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.37.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.

