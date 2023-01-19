Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $919.78

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 919.78 ($11.22) and traded as high as GBX 934.50 ($11.40). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 922 ($11.25), with a volume of 631,131 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.81) to GBX 975 ($11.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.42) to GBX 880 ($10.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.86) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 928.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 919.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,097.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.06%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

