PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $5.12. PCTEL shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 43,835 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 million, a PE ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 366.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PCTEL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PCTEL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 101,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

