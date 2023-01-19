Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

