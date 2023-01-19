PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Up 1.1%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 21,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 19,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.

