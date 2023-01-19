Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDD opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

