Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 48 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 26.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $104,715,000 after buying an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.1% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $266.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.23.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.